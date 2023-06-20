Like every Tuesday morning, SteamDB unveiled the weekly ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steamwhich this week surprisingly sees the multiplayer shooter BattleBit Remastered in first position.

Here are the top 10 of 13 – 20 June 2023:

BattleBit Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 F1 23 Steam Decks Cyberpunk 2077 Starfield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Black Cell 02 street fighter 6 Forza Horizon 5 Dead by Daylight

Compared to last week there have been some drastic changes right at the top of the ranking. Street Fighter 6 slipped from first place to eighth position, while Steam Deck for the first time after many months is off the podium, “settling for third place”. Cyberpunk 2077 instead rose further, going from tenth to fifth place, thanks to the offers on the base game and the pre-orders of the awaited Phantom Liberty expansion.

However, the most interesting novelty is represented by BattleBit Remastered, a multiplayer first-person shooter, which, as reported in a previous news story, has become one of the best-selling games on Steam just a few days after the start of early access thanks to word of mouth. Although characterized by a dated and cubed graphic design, the game is proving to be very accurate, balanced and fun and in some ways it is making up for that hunger for large-scale clashes that Battlefield 2042 failed to fully satisfy for a number of reasons.