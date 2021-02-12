It seems there’s a strong desire for a fresh start in the marketing departments of the world. Decked out in red and gold, the Steam homepage is ready to welcome in the year of the Ox, which begins today according to the Chinese Lunar calendar. The year of the Rat is over. Good riddance.

Along with the usual price-slicing, Steam are offering free stickers for each day of the sale, which feature a wee cartoon Ox person doing cute and relatable things.

But enough about the tat – what about the deals? So far we’ve seen the Witcher 3 for just a fiver, Overcooked! two for just a tenner, and Fallout: New Vegas for the price of a not very good coffee. It’s also worth checking out the daily offer, which today covers spooky-ooky retro RPG Omori.

Here’s a quick overview of the best indie darlings and big ol ‘blockbusters currently going for cheap:

Steam are undercutting the competition as usual, but it might be worth cross-referencing your purchases with the sales currently running at GOG, Epic and Green Man Gaming.

The Steam Lunar Sale promotion ends on February 15th, 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET. For more deals, you can always head over to the Jelly Deals Twitter, where we’re sharing gift ideas for Valentine’s day. How very wholesome.