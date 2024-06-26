Once saved you can easily export the videos in MP4 format, send them to another device or a friend by external means or via the Steam mobile app, which also allows you to generate a QR code or a temporary link to the videos for viewing quick. In all this, it is also confirmed that the Game Registration will be fully implemented compatible and integrated with Steam Deck .

Via a post on Steam Valve announced that it has launched the feature in beta Game Recording (or Game Registration in Italian), which as the name suggests is an integrated system for capture footage as well as e finger them and share them with other players.

Game Recording features

Valve says the feature is compatible with any game on Steam. Among the available commands we find the classic “Record in background“, which captures gameplay without interruptions, within the duration and storage limits indicated by the player and “Record manually“, where you can start and stop shooting manually.

An example of the Game Recording timeline

“Replay” instead allows you to immediately review the last seconds of the game, useful for reviewing a particularly successful action, a funny death or to remember what an NPC had said. The functionality includes a simple editor which allows you to easily crop videos and, as previously mentioned, there are various options for sharing videos with players and friends and for sending them to multiple devices.

Added to all this is the “Steam timeline” to more easily navigate or view recording clips. In games that integrate it, it generates markers for important events that occur during games with the details specified by the developers, offers game mode status indicators (for example, if a player is in the lobby, in the main menu or in the game) and markers with highlights that can be customized as desired.

If you want to know more, we refer you to the dedicated Steam page, at this address. We also remind you that the platform’s Summer Sales will begin in a few hours, here are some of the games that will be on sale.