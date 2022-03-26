The Philippines’ second most active volcano on Saturday spewed plumes of steam and gas, prompting authorities to call on residents in high-risk areas to leave their homes.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a bulletin that the “Taal” volcano in Batangas province, 66 km south of the capital Manila, caused a “short-lived magmatic eruption” at 0722 am Saturday (2300 pm Friday GMT).

The institute added that this was followed by “almost continuous flowing magma activity that led to the emission of steam plumes (to a height of 1.5 km) accompanied by a volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.”

The last major eruption of Taal volcano was in January 2020, displacing more than 376,000 people. The provincial government reported at the time that 39 people had died.

The volcano has erupted 33 times since 1572.