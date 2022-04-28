Koei Tecmo launched on Steam a round of sales, discounting its entire catalog, including some very recent titles. The offer began today 27 April 2022 and will end on 9 May 2022 at 19.00. So you have plenty of time to take a look at the discount page and see if there is something for you.

Koei Tecmo sales page on Steam

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water is one of the games on offer

Among the titles on offer we point out the very recent Japanese role-playing game Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, sold for € 44.99 instead of € 59.99 (-25%), the survival horror Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water, sold for € 31.99 instead of € 39.99 (-20%), the Japanese role-playing game BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light, sold for € 38.99 instead of € 59.99 (-35%) and Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, sold for € 22.49 instead of € 29.99 (-25%).

In balance also many other titles, such as the two taken from the “Attack on Titan” series, or the Japanese role-playing game of Fairy Tail. Excellent offers also for the two Niohs, for the titles of the Samurai Warriors series, Nobunaga Ambition and Warrior Orochi.

In short, there is so much to discover from the Japanese publisher.