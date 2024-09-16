Steam has started a new wave of discounts with the Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles Festivalwhich effectively summarises the main themes of the initiative, although it also extends beyond the boundaries that might appear evident.

The main theme of the discounts suggests that the main games are above all simulationsand in fact these are present in large quantities in this new promotion, but in truth there are also quite different titles, whose inclusion might not be so obvious.

Since we are talking about the PC sector, simulations are obviously present in significant quantities, and in these sales we can really find everything, for those who have a little interest in the sector in question.