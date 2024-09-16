Steam has started a new wave of discounts with the Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles Festivalwhich effectively summarises the main themes of the initiative, although it also extends beyond the boundaries that might appear evident.
The main theme of the discounts suggests that the main games are above all simulationsand in fact these are present in large quantities in this new promotion, but in truth there are also quite different titles, whose inclusion might not be so obvious.
Since we are talking about the PC sector, simulations are obviously present in significant quantities, and in these sales we can really find everything, for those who have a little interest in the sector in question.
Lots of simulations but not only
We refer you to the Steam Store for the most precise and detailed information on the games currently on sale, limiting ourselves here to a few specific recommendations.
Meanwhile, among the titles perhaps less obvious for an initiative of this kind, we point out the presence of Dredge at €16.19 and Pacific Drive at €20.99, but among the various simulations you can find:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – €34.99
- Euro Truch Simulator 2 – €4.99
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – €9.80
- Gas Station Simulator – €12.67
- Star Trucker – 22,05€
- Transport Fever 2 – 13,59€
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator – €19.49
- Train Sim World 4 – 17,49€
Discounts are available now until September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
