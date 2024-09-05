Steam has started a new “publisher’s sale”, this time featuring the games published by Focus Entertainment. This is a really interesting round of offers and it includes, among others Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Atomic Heart and Atlas Fallen.

Starting from the titles just mentioned, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available at 34.99 euros thanks to a 30% discount, the lowest price ever reached on Steam. Atomic Heartinstead, can currently be yours for 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%.