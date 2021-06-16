Some, like Death Trash, were at E3 2021 as indie surprises.

Considering that E3 2021 is just closed, you probably have a rough idea of ​​what games you’ll want to try in the coming months. But if you don’t mind putting big-name studios and next-gen graphics aside, there may be some independent proposals that also grab your attention and that you can try right now.

Valve has kicked off the event Steam Next Fest, which lasts until June 22 and seeks to bring users closer to a large number of games that will be released relatively soon, and that now have an opportunity to show off thanks to broadcasts from the developers or new demos which you can download for free, of course.

You will need to have the Steam client installed to do that, and if that’s the case then you will likely have to deal with the store’s personalized recommendations when browsing. You can avoid them, however, with a series of videos that the editor has shared in his Youtube channel, where you will find some interesting suggestions separated by genre.

The video that accompanies the news is focused on action titles, but with a couple of clicks you can see that there are also some dedicated to puzzles, platforms, strategy or role, for example. It is a good time to try, for example, Rogue Lords, Echo Blade or the recently announced Death Trash, which also looks very good.

