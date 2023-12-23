Valve has added a new, highly anticipated feature to the Steam with the latest update: the ability to make i private games . Don't want others to know about your collection of pornographic games? Now you can make them all private. Don't you want to let people know that you bought The Day Before? Now you can make it private too.

How to make a game private

Making a game private is really very simple, like explained by Valve itself inrelative update:

“There are three places where a game can be marked private: from the shopping cart, from the game list (accessible from a web browser), and from the Steam client Library (game page > Settings > Manage… ).”

But how deep does it go? new function? Valve was very clear on this point too: “you'll be able to mark certain games as private, so they disappear everywhere and no one but you can see them. This includes ownership, in-game status, play time and your activity in the same .”

Valve explains that this will keep most of your library visible to friends, “so they can see what you're playing and join you, while also keeping some of those games just for you.”

The measure seems aimed in particular at making the purchases of pornographic games less problematic, which in this way can be hidden directly during the purchase phase, but it can also be useful in other situations.

Before the implementation of the new feature it was only possible to make the entire library private, but not individual games.