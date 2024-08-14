After the sightings of the last few days, Valve has finally officially presented some changes for the review utility system of users on Steamwhich aims to highlight the most informative ones and hide the less useful ones. The new system is now active as a default setting for all users

As explained in a post published on Steam, reviews were previously ordered by the number of “helpful” votes given by other users. The problem is that it was soon noticed that some users exploited the ratings to make ASCII drawings, write jokes, memes and other content that may not be very useful to those looking for information on a game during the purchase phase, leading Steam curators to make substantial changes to how the system evaluates whether a review is actually useful or useless, while not completely obscuring funny posts, but relegating them to a second-rate position.