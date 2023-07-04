The world of video games is facing a new creative tool: artificial intelligence. But to what extent can the latter be considered safe for the intellectual property of developers around the world?

Valve offers us an interesting starting point in this regard, formulated as a result of a post on Reddit become very popular when a user complains the rejection by Valve itself of one of its games made with artificial intelligence.

Here is the statement from the owner company Steamone of the largest PC video game distribution services in the world:

“Our priority, as always, is to try and publish as many of the titles we receive as possible, the introduction of artificial intelligence could make this process more difficult as it is not always easy to know when a developer has sufficient rights to use of artificial intelligence to create assets, including images, text and music” “We know this is an ever-evolving technology and our goal is not to discourage its use on Steam; instead, we are working on how to integrate it into our existing audit policies. Simply put, our review process is a reflection of current copyright laws and policies, not another layer. As these laws and policies evolve over time, our process will evolve as well.”

In short, artificial intelligence continues to be talked about. How will the major software hoses react to this powerful but also dangerous tool? Everything to discover.