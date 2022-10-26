Not long ago Valve announced that it will have a price adjustment on its platform, a measure that has been evaluated with people who publish independent video game publications. Given this, in Steam the economic situation of each region is being taken into account, and thus the corresponding increase or decrease is made.

With this new measure, the new prices have been incorporated into the Valve store, where considerable increases can be seen that some users can pay without a problem. However, there are details that should be mentioned, since strange percentages have been reached, which go beyond 400%, a somewhat incomprehensible decision.

Steam has updated its recommended prices for game developers, we have a list of all the changes in a new blog post.

Something that should be clarified once again is that these types of increases are usually made with games from small developers, since they are the ones that pale the most at the time of the discounts that practically leave their games with no profit. This is going to balance things out, so AAA releases might have no mods.

It is worth commenting that the most notorious part has been taken so much Argentina What Turkey, as many players often change their regions here to get much cheaper games compared to their country. So now make the change so that users aren’t constantly changing their information.

Via: Steam