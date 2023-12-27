The GameWorldObeserver newspaper published a 2023 analysis of Steamcollecting a lot of interesting data on the Valve platform, obviously linked to the games published and those most played by fans all over the world.

To start, we can see that 14,423 new games were released in 2023, a growth of 14.5% compared to last year. Furthermore, this year the record of users connected simultaneously on Steam, precisely 33,598,520 players on March 26th. Speaking of players active in a video game at the same time, this year for the first time 10 million users were exceeded.

Between most popular tags of 2023 we find:

Single Player – 12,000 games

Indie – 9,300 games

Casual – 8,800 games

Action – 8,500 games

Adventure – 8,000 games

2D – 6,400 games

Simulation – 5,500 games

3D – 5,300 games

RPG – 5,200 games

Strategy – 4,800 games

The most popular languages are similar to those of 2022 (in brackets the change in position in the ranking compared to last year):