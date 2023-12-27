The GameWorldObeserver newspaper published a 2023 analysis of Steamcollecting a lot of interesting data on the Valve platform, obviously linked to the games published and those most played by fans all over the world.
To start, we can see that 14,423 new games were released in 2023, a growth of 14.5% compared to last year. Furthermore, this year the record of users connected simultaneously on Steam, precisely 33,598,520 players on March 26th. Speaking of players active in a video game at the same time, this year for the first time 10 million users were exceeded.
Between most popular tags of 2023 we find:
- Single Player – 12,000 games
- Indie – 9,300 games
- Casual – 8,800 games
- Action – 8,500 games
- Adventure – 8,000 games
- 2D – 6,400 games
- Simulation – 5,500 games
- 3D – 5,300 games
- RPG – 5,200 games
- Strategy – 4,800 games
The most popular languages are similar to those of 2022 (in brackets the change in position in the ranking compared to last year):
- English
- Simplified Chinese
- Japanese (+2)
- German (-1)
- French (-1)
- Spanish – Spain
- Russian
- Korean (+1)
- Italian (-1)
- Traditional Chinese
The twenty most played games on Steam in 2023
Finally, here it is ranking of the most played gamescategorized by the maximum number of concurrently active users (CCU) on Steam:
- Hogwarts Legacy – 879,308 CCU;
- Baldur's Gate 3 – 875,343 CCU;
- Sons of the Forest – 414,257 CCU;
- Starfield – 330,723 CCU;
- The Finals – 242,619 CCU;
- Lethal Company – 240,817 CCU
- Resident Evil 4 – 168,191 CCU;
- Armored Core VI – 156,171 CCU;
- Remnant II – 110,856 CCU;
- Cities: Skylines II – 104,697 CCU;
- Party Animals – 104,174 CCU;
- Dave the Diver – 98,480 CCU;
- ARK: Survival Ascended – 98,047 CCU;
- BattleBit Remastered – 87,323 CCU;
- Football Manager 2024 – 86,900 CCU;
- EA Sports FC 24 – 82,287 CCU;
- Payday 3 – 77,938 CCU;
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 75,906 CCU;
- Overwatch 2 – 75,608 CCU;
- Street Fighter 6 – 70,573 CCU.
