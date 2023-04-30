Steam launched i Heroic salesdedicated to games with Super heroes. Basically any game starring a super hero, or something similar, can be purchased at a reduced price. The sales will be active until tomorrow 1st May 2023, so hurry up and go bargain hunting!

Steam Heroic Sale page

Among the featured offerings, there are several interesting games. For example, you can take home Marvel’s Avengers for €7.99 instead of €39.99, or the first Tomb Raider of the new trilogy for €3.59 instead of €17.99. Also on offer is Evil Dead The Game for €19.79 instead of €29.99 and Biomutant for €19.99 instead of €39.99.

Also on offer is King’s Bounty II for €9.99 instead of €39.99, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for €4.49 instead of €29.99, Deus Ex for €0.97 instead of €6.99, The Ascent for €10.49 instead of €34.98 and many more.

In short, the advice in these cases is to take a tour of the offers because surely you will find something that interests you. Otherwise it will be for subsequent sales.