Valve has released its classic monthly report to reveal what the most popular games among those launched on Steam to November 2022. The criterion followed is, as usual, that of the revenues generated in the first two weeks.
The twenty most popular titles of November 2022 on Steam
- Sonic Frontiers
- Soulstone Survivors
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- Zero Sievert
- The Past Within
- Football manager 2023
- Shadows over Loathing
- Evil West
- Nobody The Turnaround
- Harvestella
- Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Against the Storm
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- We who are about to die
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me
- Pentiment
The most popular free-to-play games of November 2022 on Steam
- Traha Global
- Summoner War Chronicles Idle Monster TD: Evolved Fangs
November 2022’s most popular DLCs on Steam
- Farming Simulator 22 – Platinum Expansion
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Pro Pack: Desert Rogue
- Call of Duty League – Launch Pack
- American Truck Simulator – Texas
- Call of Duty League – Los Angeles Thieves 2023 Pack
As fans celebrate the excitement of this year’s World Cup, Football Manager 2023 has made it onto November’s most popular titles list. This franchise has progressively become a fixture on Steam, making annual appearances in our most popular titles lists, so it’s no surprise that football fans around the world have once again ranked it among the top spots.
Fatshark returns to the list of most popular titles with the brand new Warhammer 40,000 installment, Darktide. As it has done for years with the Vermintide series, Fatshark demonstrates just how fascinating the Warhammer universe can be when paired with a well-designed product. You don’t need any experience painting miniatures to enjoy all the visceral co-op action of this latest Warhammer hit.
Finally, we couldn’t mention the franchises without giving Spider-Man and Sonic a round of applause. Both of these well-loved heroes have secured their place on this month’s Most Popular titles list, while saving the world once again in the process.
