Valve has released its classic monthly report to reveal what the most popular games among those launched on Steam to November 2022. The criterion followed is, as usual, that of the revenues generated in the first two weeks.

The twenty most popular titles of November 2022 on Steam

Sonic Frontiers

Soulstone Survivors

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Zero Sievert

The Past Within

Football manager 2023

Shadows over Loathing

Evil West

Nobody The Turnaround

Harvestella

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Against the Storm

Crysis 2 Remastered

We who are about to die

Crysis 3 Remastered

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

Pentiment

The most popular free-to-play games of November 2022 on Steam

Traha Global

Summoner War Chronicles Idle Monster TD: Evolved Fangs

November 2022’s most popular DLCs on Steam

Farming Simulator 22 – Platinum Expansion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Pro Pack: Desert Rogue

Call of Duty League – Launch Pack

American Truck Simulator – Texas

Call of Duty League – Los Angeles Thieves 2023 Pack

As fans celebrate the excitement of this year’s World Cup, Football Manager 2023 has made it onto November’s most popular titles list. This franchise has progressively become a fixture on Steam, making annual appearances in our most popular titles lists, so it’s no surprise that football fans around the world have once again ranked it among the top spots.

Fatshark returns to the list of most popular titles with the brand new Warhammer 40,000 installment, Darktide. As it has done for years with the Vermintide series, Fatshark demonstrates just how fascinating the Warhammer universe can be when paired with a well-designed product. You don’t need any experience painting miniatures to enjoy all the visceral co-op action of this latest Warhammer hit.

Finally, we couldn’t mention the franchises without giving Spider-Man and Sonic a round of applause. Both of these well-loved heroes have secured their place on this month’s Most Popular titles list, while saving the world once again in the process.