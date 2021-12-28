Through Reddit we got to discover the list of games on offer starting today – December 28, 2021 – on Steam. All of these discounts will last until January 5, 2022.

Here she is list of games on offer on Steam from December 28, 2021:

Forza Horizon 5 – 10% – € 53.99

It Takes Two – 50% – € 19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 60% – € 7.99

Teardown – 20% – € 15.99

Far Cry 5 – 80% – € 11.99

Cities: Skylines – 75% – 6.99 €

ARK: Survival Evolved – 67% – € 8.24

Little Nightmares II – 33% – 20.09 €

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – 30% – € 34.99

Gang Beasts – 55% – € 8.99

Sword and Fairy 7 – 23% – € 19.24

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition – 50% – € 29.99

ICARUS – 10% – € 22.49

Half-Life: Alyx – 50% – € 24.99

Pummel Party – 40% – € 7.49

Light blue – 75% – € 4.99

Borderlands 3 – 75% – € 14.99

STAR WARS: Squadrons – 63% – € 14.79

Necromunda: Hired Gun – 30% – € 27.99

Wreckfest – 60% – € 11.99

Youtubers Life 2 – 20% – € 23.99

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – 60% – 15.99 €

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 25% – € 29.99

RIDE 4 – 60% – € 19.99

Steel Division 2 – 75% – € 9.99

Deadside – 25% – € 12.59

Neon Abyss – 40% – € 11.99

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 25% – € 25.49

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – 50% – € 12.49

Muse Dash – 50% – € 1.74

Partisans 1941 – 70% – € 8.99

Winter discounts 2021

Tell us, are there any discounts that interest you? Looking beyond today’s list, here are discounts on PC games for less than € 5.