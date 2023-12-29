We would like to point out that the following is not a real ranking, but rather a list of the “Platinum” games, i.e. the one with the highest grossings, ordered randomly.

Always from the page dedicated to the best of 2023 on Steam Valve has revealed which games were designed exclusively to be enjoyed via i VR headset best sellers during 2023 based on revenue.

Half-Life Alyx still very played

Beat Saber

The VR games market is very different from many points of view from that of traditional PC games, where the number of noteworthy new releases is certainly lower. From this point of view, it is not surprising that among the best-selling games there is Half-Life Alyx of 2020, considered by many to be the best virtual reality game ever made, or even Beat Saber which despite being released in 2019 continues to be a great success success, or even VTOL VR of 2017.

There is no shortage of new releases released over the last twelve months, such as the horror Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 and the looter shooter Ghosts of Tabor but they represent a minority on this list.