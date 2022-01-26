Valve has published the list of most popular games on Steam in December 2021. As always, these are the games released during the month and the ranking has been drawn up on the basis of revenues, not actual sales. In the case of free-to-play, however, the list is drawn up based on the number of unique players acquired after launch.
20 Most Popular Titles of December 2021 on Steam
- After the Fall – Launch Edition
- ANVIL
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Chorus
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- GTFO
- ICARUS
- Karryn’s Prison
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
- Propnight
- Ready or Not
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice
- Thunder Tier One
- Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts
- Wartales
- WorldBox – God Simulator
- 部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar
December 2021’s Most Popular Free-to-Play on Steam
- Arena of Kings
- Babble Royale
- Bro Falls
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Toram Online
Most Popular DLCs of December 2021 on Steam
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
- Oxygen Not Included – Spaced Out!
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Mississippi Acres Preserve
- Planet Zoo: Europe Pack
- Destiny Pack 2: 30 Years of Bungie
Most Popular Early Access Games of December 2021 on Steam
- ANVIL
- Babble Royale
- Bro Falls
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- GTFO
- Ready or Not
- Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts
- Wartales
- WorldBox – God Simulator
- 部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar
Promoted games of the most popular next fest of December 2021 on Steam
- ANVIL
- Chorus
- Karryn’s Prison
- Wartales
Most Popular New Developer Games of December 2021 on Steam
- ANVIL
- Arena of Kings
- Bro Falls
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Chorus
- GTFO
- Ready or Not
- Toram Online
- WorldBox – God Simulator
- 部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar
Others important details to understand the rankings: Early Access games are those that launched or exited the program during the month. Furthermore, Steam proposes the lists in no particular order, i.e. without creating hierarchies based on revenues or other factors. For convenience we have preferred the alphabetical order.
