Valve has published the list of most popular games on Steam in December 2021. As always, these are the games released during the month and the ranking has been drawn up on the basis of revenues, not actual sales. In the case of free-to-play, however, the list is drawn up based on the number of unique players acquired after launch.

20 Most Popular Titles of December 2021 on Steam

After the Fall – Launch Edition

ANVIL

Century: Age of Ashes

Chorus

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

Fights in Tight Spaces

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

GTFO

ICARUS

Karryn’s Prison

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Propnight

Ready or Not

Rune Factory 4 Special

Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice

Thunder Tier One

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts

Wartales

WorldBox – God Simulator

部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar

December 2021’s Most Popular Free-to-Play on Steam

Arena of Kings

Babble Royale

Bro Falls

Century: Age of Ashes

Toram Online

Most Popular DLCs of December 2021 on Steam

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

Oxygen Not Included – Spaced Out!

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Mississippi Acres Preserve

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack

Destiny Pack 2: 30 Years of Bungie

Most Popular Early Access Games of December 2021 on Steam

ANVIL

Babble Royale

Bro Falls

Fights in Tight Spaces

GTFO

Ready or Not

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts

Wartales

WorldBox – God Simulator

部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar

Promoted games of the most popular next fest of December 2021 on Steam

ANVIL

Chorus

Karryn’s Prison

Wartales

Most Popular New Developer Games of December 2021 on Steam

ANVIL

Arena of Kings

Bro Falls

Century: Age of Ashes

Chorus

GTFO

Ready or Not

Toram Online

WorldBox – God Simulator

部落 与 弯刀 Sands of Salzaar

Others important details to understand the rankings: Early Access games are those that launched or exited the program during the month. Furthermore, Steam proposes the lists in no particular order, i.e. without creating hierarchies based on revenues or other factors. For convenience we have preferred the alphabetical order.