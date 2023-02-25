Steam revealed all sales periods of the platform 2023, including larger events like the upcoming Steam Next Fest. In reality, the information was communicated to the Steamworks developers, to give them the right time to prepare their offers, but inevitably they became public domain, ending up running publicly without control. Let’s imagine that by now Valve has counted on that happening.

Here is the list of Steam Sale Periods for 2023:

Mystery Fest: February 20 – 27, 2023

Spring Sale: March 16 – 23, 2023

Puzzle Fest: May 24 – April 1, 2023

Sports Fest: May 15 – 22, 2023

Next Fest: 19 – 26 June 2023

Summer Sale: June 29 – July 13, 2023

Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31, 2023

Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14, 2023

Strategy Fest: from 28 August – to 4 September 2023

Shoot-em-up Fest: September 25 – October 2, 2023

Next Fest: 9 – 16 October 2023

Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2, 2023

Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28, 2023

Winter Sale: December 21, 2023 – January 4, 2024

It should be noted that, unlike what happened in the past, Steam no longer communicates only the general eventsbut also particular ones such as the various festivals dedicated to different genres.

In short, if you are on the hunt for offers on PCmark these dates on your calendar because they will definitely come in handy.