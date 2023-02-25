Steam revealed all sales periods of the platform 2023, including larger events like the upcoming Steam Next Fest. In reality, the information was communicated to the Steamworks developers, to give them the right time to prepare their offers, but inevitably they became public domain, ending up running publicly without control. Let’s imagine that by now Valve has counted on that happening.
Here is the list of Steam Sale Periods for 2023:
- Mystery Fest: February 20 – 27, 2023
- Spring Sale: March 16 – 23, 2023
- Puzzle Fest: May 24 – April 1, 2023
- Sports Fest: May 15 – 22, 2023
- Next Fest: 19 – 26 June 2023
- Summer Sale: June 29 – July 13, 2023
- Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31, 2023
- Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14, 2023
- Strategy Fest: from 28 August – to 4 September 2023
- Shoot-em-up Fest: September 25 – October 2, 2023
- Next Fest: 9 – 16 October 2023
- Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2, 2023
- Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28, 2023
- Winter Sale: December 21, 2023 – January 4, 2024
It should be noted that, unlike what happened in the past, Steam no longer communicates only the general eventsbut also particular ones such as the various festivals dedicated to different genres.
In short, if you are on the hunt for offers on PCmark these dates on your calendar because they will definitely come in handy.
#Steam #dates #balance #periods
Leave a Reply