Steam shared the list of the 20 most popular games of March 2022, in a strictly random order. Among these, a little surprisingly or not, there is also a game for adults only.

Have a Nice Death

Elex II

Animal Shelter

Distant Worlds 2

Lust Theory – Season 1

Hero’s Hour

WWE 2K22

TUNIX

YEAR: Mutationem

The Planet Crafter

Shadow Warrior 3

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Core Keeper

Persona 4 Ultimax Arena

Soulworker

Airborne Kingdom

Coromon

Ghostwire Tokyo

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Weird West

The list of the most popular games of March 2022 on Steam includes various well-known names, such as the pleasant Have a Nice Death, a roguelite in which we play the grim reaper who has to put his employees back in line in a version of the afterlife imagined as a large company in disarray. You can read our tried here.

It is also not surprising the success of Tunic, a small zelda-like adventure in which we take control of a small anthropomorphic fox who, with a sword and a shield, must make his way through a world full of pitfalls. Plus, he got the better of it too Coromona Pokémon clone that focuses on historical fans of the Game Freak saga who want a game with a classic flavor.

A battle scene of Coromon

Also check, as mentioned, Lust Theory – Season 1: a true NSFW game whose themes can be easily guessed. Remember that to access the product page of this game you must be logged in with your account and be over 18 years old, in case you decide to do research … private.

