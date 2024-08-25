Steam Sets New Record for Concurrent Playerswhich also thanks to the success of titles such as Black Myth: Wukong have reached a quota 37.27 million: a number of users never before achieved by the digital platform Valve.
The peak recorded in the last twenty-four hours amounts to precisely 37,266,324 players and surpasses Steam’s previous record, which dates back to last March: on that occasion, 36,329,358 users were reached.
This is of course a further confirmation of the health of PC gaming and of the Valve platform in particular, which has always been a very solid point of reference for enthusiasts as well as an important yardstick for the success of the latest games.
Extremely heterogeneous situations
As mentioned at the beginning, the incredible success of Black Myth: Wukong, which has established itself as the second most played title ever on Steam, contributed significantly upon reaching these numbers, but not all new products have generated similar reactions, on the contrary.
Right now, in fact, there is discussion about the emblematic debut of Concord, which currently has 230 contemporary players and therefore places itself as a resounding flop compared to the averages that PlayStation exclusives have accustomed us to so far.
After that, Steam’s numbers are obviously supported by the classic live services like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds, the latter still at the top of the list of most played titles ever on the platform.
