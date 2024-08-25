Steam Sets New Record for Concurrent Playerswhich also thanks to the success of titles such as Black Myth: Wukong have reached a quota 37.27 million: a number of users never before achieved by the digital platform Valve.

The peak recorded in the last twenty-four hours amounts to precisely 37,266,324 players and surpasses Steam’s previous record, which dates back to last March: on that occasion, 36,329,358 users were reached.

This is of course a further confirmation of the health of PC gaming and of the Valve platform in particular, which has always been a very solid point of reference for enthusiasts as well as an important yardstick for the success of the latest games.