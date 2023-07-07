Recently Steam he seems to be paying more attention to the products on sale in his shop. After the refusal to publish titles with artificial intelligence content of uncertain copyright, it now has removed 90 plays the whys shovelware i.e. low quality products.

Is Steam starting to curate more of the games it sells on its store?

Leafing through the Steam catalog, you will surely have come across some games that are simple asset-flips, i.e. very simple titles created using always the same resources, often bought from stock sites. Frequently these games have names that recall those of other more famous products or that contain highly sought-after words, such as Zombie Defense TD or Play Football. These are essentially very low-cost operations designed to deceive some unsuspecting buyer, which until now had been tolerated.

Since Steam opened up publishing to virtually everyone, shovelware has become a problem, as has intellectual property theft. Among the removed games stood out for example 3D Pacman, which we doubt had the official license of Bandai Namco, and Flappy Bird, but without the consent of the author Dong Nguyen.

In addition to the games, the accounts of the developers involved have also been banned. This is certainly a positive decision for Steam, which shows that Valve is paying greater attention to problems that have been underlined by the community for years. The suspicion is that something is moving behind the scenes, given the recent initiatives, including new features and restrictions.