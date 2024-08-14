Let us remember that Valve has recently made available the possibility of create a store page dedicated to demos instead of “hiding” them inside the product pages of the full games. This created a problem, however.

Valve has introduced on Steam a new category for its contents. It is called “ Trending Freebies ” and it serves to make room for free games and especially for the new demos recently made available on the platform.

What is this new Steam category for?

With the advent of demo pages, the result was that the new releases pages were flooded with demos and free-to-play titles, taking away space from newly released games. This is a huge problem for many developers, as the new releases section is a great way to attract the attention (and clicks, and therefore purchases) of gamers. In some cases, it’s the only time the game gets to shine.

The Trending Free Products Section

However, if this section It is filled with demosthe rest has no space at all. Players and developers immediately asked for a way to separate demos and free to play: now it’s here, as you can see in the image above.

In the section where we find “Popular New Releases”, “Best Sellers”, “Popular Upcoming” and “Special Offers” there is now also the “Trending Free” screen. Currently in first place, as we have already reported, we find the benchmark function of Black Myth: Wukong, the action game coming at the end of August.