Valve has once again hit an all-new concurrent user peak record – this time, topping 28 million users.

It’s the latest in a long-line of record-breaking stats for Valve, which first saw the number of concurrent users climb at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The all-time peak now sits at 28,230,853 concurrent players.

“Concurrent users saw strong growth during 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, but it’s clear that growth also continued to persist in 2021,” explains industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad, before pointing out that it’s the post-Christmas period that seemingly proves particularly popular for Steam.

“Peaks reached each Jan: Jan 2019 17.6m, Jan 2020 18.3m, Jan 2021 25.4m, and Jan 2022 28.2m.”

Steam hit 28 million concurrent users today. Concurrent users saw strong growth during 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, but it’s clear that growth also continued to persist in 2021. Peaks reached each Jan: Jan 2019: 17.6m

Jan 2020: 18.3m

Jan 2021: 25.4m

Jan 2022: 28.2m https://t.co/iBRLqLGqAw – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 9, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

As for the games that are keeping us busy on PC? Right now CS: GO, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends are our most-played games according to Steam DB.