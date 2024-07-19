Steam has released its full calendar of events for the first half of 2025which includes sales, Next Fests, and various specialized festivals. “Each year we run four major seasonal sales, three Next Fests, and a series of themed sale events (festivals) that focus on a rotating category of games.” Because Valve realizes that running these periods can be essential for some companies, it has decided to open registrations earlysharing the dates publicly.
The calendar
Let’s see the calendar of all Steam events for the first half of 2025. Note the presence of many specialized festivalswhich are becoming increasingly common on the platform because they allow you to focus your audience’s attention on single genres or themes.
- Real-time Strategy Games Festival: January 20 – 27
- Incremental Games Festival: February 3 – 10
- Local Co-op Game Festival: February 10 – 17
- Steam’s Next Fest, February Edition: February 24 – March 3
- Visual Storytelling Festival: March 3 – 10
- Steam Spring Sale: March 13 – 20
- City Building and Colony Simulator Festival: March 24 – 31
- Sokoban Games Festival: April 21 – 28
- War Games Festival: April 28 – May 5
- Creature Creation Festival: May 12 – 19
- Zombie vs. Vampire Festival: May 26 – June 2
- Steam’s Next Fest, June Edition: June 9 – 16
- Fishing Festival: June 16 – 23
- Steam Summer Sale: June 26 – July 10
