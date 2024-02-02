Recently the developers of Dwarf Fortress and Deep Rock Galactic launched a half-joking campaign to get the tag “nano” or, rather, “dwarf” on Steamso that fans of the midget genre could also find games starring fantasy dwarves in the Valve store.
Initially, in reality, Gabe Newell's software house had refused to satisfy them, as revealed in a joint statement published on January 31, specifying however that it would add it if Steam users started using the tag. The developers therefore called on fans of their games, inviting them to insert “Dwarf” as a tag wherever it made sense to do so, to put pressure on Valve.
There are also elves
The response was rapid and massive. After all, we are talking about people who would willingly move to live in the mines of Moria, therefore very tough and certainly not scared of some particularly hard rock faces. With their Mithril tools unsheathed, fans began to pickaxe the fan in dozens of titles.
The result is that now Dwarf is an official tag, with dozens of titles already linked. All's well that ends well. Moreover, the “Elf” tag was also added… imagine the reaction of the dwarves if they had not been satisfied. Other than the War of the Ring.
