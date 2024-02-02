Recently the developers of Dwarf Fortress and Deep Rock Galactic launched a half-joking campaign to get the tag “nano” or, rather, “dwarf” on Steamso that fans of the midget genre could also find games starring fantasy dwarves in the Valve store.

Initially, in reality, Gabe Newell's software house had refused to satisfy them, as revealed in a joint statement published on January 31, specifying however that it would add it if Steam users started using the tag. The developers therefore called on fans of their games, inviting them to insert “Dwarf” as a tag wherever it made sense to do so, to put pressure on Valve.