Valve implements the region change limitation with its new summer sale.

Manually change the geographic location from your Steam account from the settings to access a regional store where the currency conversion Get out cheap is one of the most popular strategies among PC users to save money, but it’s also one that Valve has long wanted to combat. Now, with the arrival of their summer sales, Gabe Newell’s company has taken a new strategy.

As reported from Steam Database – an unofficial medium, but with a long journey in terms of platform analysis – the measure in question consists of limit the number of times you can change regions in your account: you will only be allowed to do so once every three months, and also only payment methods of the selected region.

That last point is particularly aggressive, because if you have your sights on, say, the Russian store, you will have to use a Russian credit or debit card when checking out. Of course, some users will continue to challenge the legal stripes using VPN systems, partially in response to price inflation on the value of games in US dollars.

In any case, if you are interested in getting new PC games soon, the Steam Summer Sale is a must. In 3DJuegos we have compiled some of our favorite options, but if these suggestions do not help you, remember that you have until July 8 to find your ideal game.

