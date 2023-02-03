Steam has released the hardware survey of users Steam Of January 2023which shows that Nvidia’s RTX 40 series has caught on more than AMD’s RX 7900 series, albeit with very low numbers on both counts.

The Steam hardware survey it is considered highly reliable for studying the diffusion of gaming hardware, because it is based on data collected automatically by participating users. Considering that we are talking about hundreds of thousands of configurations, the picture that emerges is decidedly exhaustive, as well as very precise.

Interestingly, the best-selling new generation GPU is also the most expensive, namely the GeForce RTX 4090, which takes 0.24% of the DirectX 12 card market share, followed by the RTX 4080 with 0.14% and the RTX 4070 Ti with 0.05%. The 7900 series, on the other hand, appears to have 0.07% market share.

All in all, Nvidia dominates with 75.03% of the shares, with AMD in second place with 15.31% and Intel in third with 9.42%, made up mostly of integrated GPUs.

It is worth noting that the Popular GPUs they are definitely cheaper than the last generation ones. The most used of all is the GeForce GTX 1650, followed by the GeForce GTX 1060 and the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, the latter the one that recorded the most sustained growth, followed by the GeForce RTX 4090.