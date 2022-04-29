The new ones discounts from Steam they will start on May 2nd, but until then there are a number of offers ready to keep us company. Calls “Going Rogue“, offer various discounts on roguelike / roguelite games, but also on other action games.

Here are some of the best games on offer right now on Steam:

Dandy Ace – € 4.19

Haiku: The Robot – € 16.14

Holomento – € 16.99

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale – € 40.49

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection – € 19.79

Monster Hunter Rise – € 29.99

Nioh: The Complete Edition – € 12.49

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition – € 38.99

Onimusha: Warlords – € 7.99

Otherworld Legends – € 9.58

Peglin – € 14.84

Rogue Legacy 2 – € 17.59

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – € 29.99

Skul: The Hero Slayer – € 11.75

Sparklite – € 6.24

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – € 9.99

You can find the complete list of discounts in the Steam Going Rogue category at this address.

Rogue Legacy Castle 2

Between offersAs you can see, there is the recently released Rogue Legacy 2, which reached version 1.0 after an Early Access period. According to the first international reviews, it is one of the best games of the year. However, the list includes non-rogue-lite games, as mentioned: for example Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, two action games inspired by souls-like that offer something different than usual.