Halloween is just around the corner, so some video game companies have decided to drop their best deals when it comes to digital video games. One of them is neither more nor less than Steamwhich is celebrating its own horror festival with some selected video games, specifically those of a festive nature.

Here we recommend 10 titles that you can not miss in the offers (all are in prices of the region of Mexico):

1.- Don’s Starve Together: from $149.99 to 50.99

2.- Blasphemous: from $299.99 to $74.99

3.- Cult of The Lamb: from $399.00 to $319.20

4.- The Forest: from $185.99 to $46.49

5.- Dead by Daylight: from $229.00 to $91.60

6.- Resident Evil Village: from $799.00 to $599.25

7.- Doom (2016): from $359.00 to $89.75

8.- The Evil Within: from $359.00 to $71.80

9.- Dead Space 3: from $439.00 to $109.75

10.- Crypt of the Necrodancer: from $149.99 to $29.99

In news related to Steam, recently revealed a price increase for some games in certain territories, some may be considered somewhat exaggerated by the public in these countries. If you want to know more about the subject, we invite you to follow the following link.

It is worth mentioning that the festival officially ends on November 1st.

Via: Steam

Publisher’s note: It will undoubtedly be a good time for PC users, especially those who are used to terrifying releases. So, it doesn’t hurt to shop around to see if there’s something interesting for you.