Sharing games has always been a complicated topic when we talk about digital copies. Multiple companies prevent this from being possible, or at least prohibit it. However, Valve is not like the rest. In this way, the expected option of Steam Families is now available on PC, so that you can enjoy your friends and family’s collection without any problem.

Steam Families allows you to create groups of up to five people, where all members share their game libraries. The only way to limit the content each person has access to is through parental controls. Likewise, If two people want to enjoy the same title at the same time, multiple copies are necessarybut outside of this, any experience within your reach is available.

This means that you can enjoy the copy of Helldivers II that a friend of yours bought, but that you don’t have yet. Now, to prevent the public from abusing Steam Families, Valve has noted that each slot has a one-year cooldown period before a new member can take that spot.so you have to choose very well what to add to your family.

For those who want to experience single player titles, like everything Sony has published in recent years, then Steam Families is perfect. However, To play multiplayer titles at the same time, it is still necessary to purchase multiple copies of the same title. On related topics, this is the most successful game on Steam. Likewise, SteamOS will reach more devices.

Author’s Note:

This is a great way to enjoy a great selection of games. For children and those who can’t afford many titles, this will give them access to a huge list of possibilities, as long as they are part of the right family.

Via: VGC