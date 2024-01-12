Steam has already revealed its numbers 2023 , but as always did not indicate the revenues made by individual games. The market analysis company Video Game Insights took care of the remedy and drew up the report classification of the ten games that produced the most revenues during the year, also estimating their overall revenues.

It is not surprising to find it in first position Baldur's Gate 3, with a whopping $657 million. Hogwarts Legacy follows with $341 million and Starfield with $235 million. In fourth position we find Resident Evil 4 with 159 million dollars (naturally we are talking about the remake), then Sons of the Forest with 116 million dollars, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon with 87 million dollars, EA Sports FC 24 with 81 million of dollars, Star Wars Jedi: Survivors with 68 million dollars, Lethal Company with 52 million dollars (great result, considering the very small size of the development team) and Cities: Skylines II with 50 million dollars.

The result of Starfield is interesting, which seems to have done very well despite its presence on Game Pass and despite the criticism it received. Evidently Bethesda has a very strong user base on PC, which is keen to have its titles.