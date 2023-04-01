Electronic Arts he threw his own sales on Steam, with all its games on offer, with discounts of up to 85% of the standard price. The offers will be active until April 13, 2023, so you have time to make your choices.

Electronic Arts sale page on Steam

Between games on offer showcased FIFA 23, sold for only €20.99 instead of €69.99 (-70%), It Takes Two, sold for €19.99 instead of €39.99 (-50%), Mass Effect Legendary Edition, sold for €17.99 instead of €59.99 (-70%), F1 22, sold for €9.59 instead of €59.99 (-85%), Battlefield V Definitive Edition, sold at €12.49 instead of €49.99 (-75) and Madden NFL 23, sold for €17.99 instead of €59.99 (-50%).

Between other offerswe point out Titanfall 2, purchasable for only €4.49 instead of €29.99 (-85%), GRID Legends, purchasable for €11.99 instead of €59.99 (-80%), Burnout Paradise Remastered, purchasable for €4.99 instead of €19.99 (-75%) and Alice: Madness Returns, purchasable for €3.99 instead of €19.99 (-80%).

In short, there are so many offers and you will surely find something that is right for you among the many games published by the American publisher.