Through Steam I'm now in discount so many Electronic Arts games, including the entire Need for Speed saga with discounts of up to 95% and games for just a few euros. Let's see a list of the most interesting proposals:
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – €34.99
- Battlefield 2042 – €11.99
- Need for Speed Heat – €3.49
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – €9.59
- It takes two – €9.99
- Immortals of Aveum – €23.99
- F1 23 – €17.49
Games for less than three euros
If you are looking for real high-end offerings, we also suggest a number of Electronic Arts games that are out now discounted under three euros:
- Alice Madness Returns – €2.99
- Star Wars Squadrons – €1.99
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst – €2.99
- Lost in Random – €2.99
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition – €1.99
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – €2.99
You can find all Electronic Arts offers on Steam at this address.
