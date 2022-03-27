Elden Ring maintains command of the Steam rankingssurpassing sales of the handheld Steam Deck and the excellent cooperative adventure It Takes Two, while Ghostwire: Tokyo debuts in fourth position.

Elden Ring Steam Deck It Takes Two Ghostwire: Tokyo Valve Index VR kit Core Keeper Dread Hunger Ghostwire: Tokyo (preorder) Red Dead Redemption 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (preorder)

With its 12 million copies sold, Elden Ring has so far been the protagonist of a extraordinary launchand in particular on the Valve digital platform, FromSoftware’s action RPG is dominating.

Very good Steam Deck: although some pre-orders have been postponed, the handheld produced by Valve seems to have convinced everyone, becoming the new object of desire for PC gamers. It is therefore no coincidence that it is on eBay at crazy prices.

Even the debut of Ghostwire: Tokyo was not at all evil, indeed as we know the game did much better than The Evil Within 1 and 2, setting a small record for Tango Gameworks.