Impressive top 10 best-selling titles on Steam globally in the past week, which sees Dying Light 2 by Techland in first position, followed by a Lost Ark in great shape. We see:

Dying Light 2 Lost Ark Platinum Lost Ark Bronze Lost Ark Gold Elden Ring Lost Ark Silver Total War: Warhammer III Dying Light 2 Lost Ark Vanquisher Dying Light 2

In reality, the most interesting fact, which moreover immediately catches the eye, is the fact that Dying Light 2 occupies three positions in the ranking (first, eighth and tenth place), while the content packs of Lost Ark well five (second, third , fourth, sixth and ninth place).

Basically two games have eaten the top 10, considering that the other two positions are occupied by titles not yet available on the market: Elden Ring in fifth position and Total War: Warhammer III in seventh.

That Dying Light 2 and Lost Ark were doing very well was understood by the number of simultaneous players of both titles, but now we have a more precise confirmation of their results.