“ We are always surprised from games that are hugely successful on Steam,” Peterson continues. “Every week, Steam automatically discovers games we’ve never heard of, or games we never predicted would be popular.” For him and his team, these surprises are an indication that the platform is “working properly”.

This month the channel Steamworks Developments released a video explaining how Steam games are able to get discovered and become hits. The talk is hosted by Erik Peterson from the Steam Business team and is an enlightening little journey into Steam’s design philosophy. “ We don’t think Steam should be pay-to-win . Not selling advertising levels the playing field and makes recommendations better for players.”

How are games discovered on Steam by fans?

According to the presentation, there are two ways games get the Steam spotlight: algorithmic visibility and Curator recommendations, both driven by player interest.

From an algorithmic point of view, there are elements like the Top Sellers section, “based on total turnover in the last 24 hours”. There are also more personalized elements, such as the Featured & Recommended section, the Discover Queue and everything that is recommended based on the games played.

What emerges clearly from the entire presentation is the weight Steam places on players and what they play. “When a group of players spend time and money on your game, it’s a very strong signal to Steam that other players might be interested in it too… it can happen at any time during the lifecycle of your game.”

