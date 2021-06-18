One of the best times of the year for gamers around the world is when Steam kicks off its own balances. Hundreds of games are being discounted at increasingly lower prices and gamers have the opportunity to get their hands on the titles released in previous months and years at extremely advantageous prices. When will the summer sales 2021? According to Steam DB, the start date is set for June 24, 2021, precisely at 19:00 (Italian time).

There source it would be an email sent to some partners announcing the dates of the 2021 summer sales: obviously the information is confidential, but somehow it was shared in advance by some unspecified business partner. The start date is therefore June 24, 2021, while the end date is July 8, 2021.

This is what is reported by Steam DB: obviously for the moment it is only a leak, not official information. Even assuming that the information obtained and shared by the Steam Database is correct, there may be a change in Valve’s plans at any time that will force the online store to postpone the start and end dates.

Until updates, however, this is what we know. Waiting for official news, tell us, which ones games do you hope they will be put on sale on Steam? We also point out that the Steam Next Fest Naraka Bladepoint demo is very popular.