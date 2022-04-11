Steam proposes this week, to tell the truth starting last weekend, also the discounts about games Xbox Game Studioswhich will continue in these days with price reductions on the entire catalog of up to 75% discount.

In parallel with the discounts on PlayStation games, therefore, discounts for Xbox Game Studios titles are also available on Steam. until April 15, 2022. Discounts on PC games vary from about 20 to 75%, depending on the release period and the size of the game in question, find all the details at this address on Valve’s online store.

Just to give some examples, we report below some of the titles that can be particularly interesting with these discounts applied:

Halo Infinite – 47.99 euros

Forza Horizon 5 – € 50.99

Minecraft Dungeons – 29.99 euros

Psychonauts 2 – € 35.99

Age of Empires IV – 53.99 euros

Sea of ​​Thieves – 19.99 euros

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – € 7.49

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – € 7.99

State of Decay 2 – 14.99 euros

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – € 9.89

Gears 5 – 15.99 euros

Sunset Overdrive – 4.99 euros

Quantum Break – € 9.24

Find the page relating to the promotion in question a this addresswe remind you that the discounts are valid until April 15, 2022.