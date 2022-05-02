From 2 to 9 May 2022, Steam allows you to access discounts “Rogue Style – Roguelite: Festival of Perseverance”. This discounts, as it is easy to guess, are dedicated to roguelikes, but also to metrodivania and soulslike ones. In general, all those not-so-simple games in which dying and starting again is the norm.

Over the weekend, this offer had already begun with some games already on sale, but from today you can access the full version of these Steam promotions, precisely at this address.

The list of games on offer is obviously long, but we find titles like Rogue Legacy 2 (version 1.0), Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, King Arthur Knight’s Tale, Peglin, Nioh and Nioh 2, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, Skull , Gunfire Reborn, Wildermyth, Rogue Tower, Enter the Gungeon and more.

Silksong Hollow Knight

We’re talking about well-known quality games, but don’t expect any offers for Elden Ring or The Binding of Isaac Rebirth. The discount page also shows upcoming games in this genre, such as Nine Sols, Lies of P, Lootriver, the long awaited Silksong Hollow Knight, Cult of the Lamb, Inkulinati and more.

Tell us, are there any offers that interest you?