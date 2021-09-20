About three years after the release of the first chapter, the creator of Undertale has published Deltarune Chapter 2. The new game was released on Steam and, instantly after the release, he got well 100,000 contemporary players, according to data from SteamDB.

Precisely, we speak of 102,916 players contemporaries. The number has rapidly dropped (13,000 at the time of writing), but this is normal as we are talking about a very short single player game. Just to give you a point of reference, at the time of writing the contemporary players of games like Naraka Bladepoint and GTA 5 are around 100,000, with a daily peak of 150,000. Rust is at 56,000, peaking at 104,000. Deltarune was therefore able, for a moment, to rival these heavyweights.

The success it is related to many factors. First of all, let’s talk about a new chapter of a spin-off of Undertale, a huge indie hit. Also, we remind you that Deltarune is currently free. The first two chapters can be played at no cost, while the following ones will be paid.

If we talk about successes on Steam: Deathloop is in the first and third place of the best-selling games of the week.