Not just discount games for i Steam Summer Sale but also hardware. In particular there are offers on the various price ranges of Steam Decks which could convince the undecided to buy the hybrid between a portable console and a PC from Valve.

The discounts

Steam Deck in the hands of Pierpaolo Greco

As you know Steam Deck can be purchased in three bandseach with its specific discount.

The band with 64GB of data storage space is discounted by 10%, so you can buy it for €377.10 instead of the standard €419.

of data storage space is discounted by 10%, so you can buy it for €377.10 instead of the standard €419. The band with 256GB of data storage space is discounted by 15% and comes with €466.65 instead of €549.

of data storage space is discounted by 15% and comes with €466.65 instead of €549. The band with 512GB of data storage space is discounted by 20% and can be purchased for €543.20 instead of the classic €679.

Bear in mind that the higher end also enjoy faster memory, better quality display cover glass and some little extras like exclusive digital content redeemable on Steam. The higher end also offers a Steam Deck case.

For those interested, the official accessories of the console are also on sale, namely the Steam Deck Docking Stationwhich is sold with a 20% discount, i.e. €79.20 instead of €99.00.

Find all the Steam Deck offers in the official page of the device. In the same you will also find the list of the most played games on Deck, which sees Hogwarts Legacy, Vampire Survivors and Elden Ring in the first three positions.

Between categories of Steam there is also that “Perfect for the Deck“, which includes all the games verified for the console, i.e. those that run perfectly on it.