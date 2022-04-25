The experts of Digital Foundry they put to the test Steam Deck from Valve and have decided to use Crysis to find out the hardware capabilities of the device.

Crysis is a “test bed” for every hardware and, now, thanks to the DF analysis we can find out how the famous shooter runs on Steam Deck.

The version of the game used for this analysis is the Remastered launched first on PC and then on console.

According to the British editorial staff, Crysis struggles enough to keep 60 FPS on Steam Deck and, inevitably, you have to make “compromises”.

DF has tried to lower the various graphic parameters to a minimum, but this does not guarantee fluidity. However, there is a way to get the game up to 60 FPS.

The experts have lowered the resolution down to 540p and this makes sure to lighten the CPU workload. In this way, therefore, fluidity is guaranteed but there are decidedly heavy compromises. With such low resolution there is an impact on readability and enemies further away are impossible to hit.

Source: Digital Foundry.