According to new research conducted by Omdia companywhich collects and analyzes data from the entertainment industry, Steam Decks will exceed i three millions Of units sold during 2023.

The study, the first specifically for the hybrid between a portable console and a PC by Valvesays Steam Deck sold 1.62 million units in 2022, growing 14% in 2023. The latest estimate is 1.9 million units sold.

Steam Deck sales estimates

James McWhirter, senior analyst covering games at Omdia, commented on the study stating: “it is clear that Steam Deck remains a niche in the gaming PC landscape. However, it will not be a deterrent for Valve, which seems to have plans well bigger than selling hardware.”

Steam Deck pioneered a new category of Gaming PCs, as demonstrated by the many announcements of similar products that have taken place recently, the latest one from ASUS. Valve is expected to release its SteamOS to the public sometime in 2023, opening the door for new competitors. According to Omdia, portable gaming PCs will remain a niche category, but various manufacturers will enter it to differentiate their products.

“Valve’s overall project goes beyond just Steam Deck, so its installed base relatively small is unlikely to be a cause for concern in the near term,” McWhirter commented. According to him “Valve is focusing on studying early usage data to refine and improve SteamOS, the operating system in Steam Deck.” SteamOS already has allowed to untie many games from Windows, with Valve, which according to the analyst would aim to increase its market thanks to the use of Steam on Chromebooks and Tesla vehicles. In short, the long-term project would be the end of dependence on Microsoft’s operating system.