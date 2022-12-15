Steam Decks it will never be stable at the hardware level as a traditional console. Pierre-Loup Griffais, one of the designers of the console, said it in an interview with the magazine The Verge, who explained: “I don’t think you should expect it (we are talking about the stability of the hardware Ed). Stable in the sense of giving a great experience to people? Yes, absolutely. But I think we will continuously roll out updates as long as there are people playing.”

In short, Valve seems to want to manage Steam Deck almost like a telephone, or like updating PC hardware components, so much so that it hopes it will inspire someone to create new ones Steam Box, as confessed by Lawrence Yang, another Steam Deck designer: “When it becomes more widespread, not only would we like to see other manufacturers making their portable PC gaming machines, but also their machines with SteamOS, which can include small PC to be placed next to the TV.”

The two confirmed the arrival of one new generation of Steam Deck, which will not be a Pro version: “I think we will opt to maintain the same level of performance a little longer and that we will change the same when there is significant progress.”

In short, the success of Steam Deck has made it an important project, with great prospects ahead of it. We’ll see how it evolves in the future.