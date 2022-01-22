Steam Deck it will natively support the technology Easy Anti-Cheatwhich means that the games that use this protection system will not be updated by the developers, but will work immediately and without problems, guaranteeing users a reasonable degree of protection against cheaters.

After revealing the first 38 verified games, including Death Stranding, Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro, Steam Deck is therefore confirmed as a platform that is also attentive to safetydetermined to ensure a gaming experience free of the frustrations associated with those who improperly use tricks to gain an undue advantage in online matches.

“In recent months, our team has been working with Epic on Easy Anti-Cheat + Proton support and we are delighted to announce that adding Steam Deck support for your existing games that use EAC is now a simple process that does not require updating the game binary codesnew versions of the SDK or the integration of new services “, reads the official post from Valve.

“Thanks also to our updates from BattlEye last year, this means that the two most popular anti-cheat services are now easily supported on Proton and Steam Deck. If your game uses EAC or BattlEye, you can find instructions on how to enable Proton support in the partner documentation, here. “

“In this regard, we will begin to communicate data relating to compatibility test with the Deck for games that use anti-cheat middleware starting Monday, January 24th. As with all other Deck compatibility checks, you will receive an email notification when test data is sent and can be accessed from your game’s main page. “

“At that point, you will have a week to decide whether to publish the test data as is or whether to submit a new build for verification, after which the data will be published automatically.”

“For partners who are able to complete the EAC / BattlEye related steps, that’s great! Once your game is updated, submit the build for a new review and we will update the compatibility data. Games that won’t enable EAC / BattlEye for Proton will temporarily receive ‘Not Supported’ rating until system implementation. “