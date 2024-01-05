













This laptop will supposedly have the name MSI Claw and its reveal is planned for the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will take place from January 9 to 12.

Although MSI has not corroborated this information, many believe it to be true. All because the company published a preview on Twitter where the silhouette of this new Steam Deck competitor appears.

Likewise, some RGB effects can be seen around the levers of this system. One of the new features that this platform has unlike the others is that it has double the amount of RAM, which is 32GB.

Yes, the MSI Claw will outperform both the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, which only have 16GB. It is not known at the moment how much internal storage it will have.

Nor its price, which is something important to take into account. Valve's device costs $399, while the ROG Ally costs $599 and the Legion GO costs $699. That gives an idea of ​​what to expect from the MSI Claw, and especially for having so much memory.

In the information about the MSI Claw, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and a base frequency of 3.80GHz are also mentioned, as is an MSI MS-1T41 motherboard.

However, many specifications remain to be known, and among them is the type of screen it uses or its battery life.

The best thing to do will be to keep an eye on CES 2024, which is just a few days away. There will surely be more details about this Steam Deck competitor.

