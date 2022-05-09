Steam Deck has introduced some interesting features with the latest firmware, in this case support for update rates 40 to 60 Hzthe Variable Rate Shading and more: Alex Battaglia talked about it in the new video by Digital Foundry.

As demonstrated a few months ago by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the 40 fps mode is a really interesting feature, as it combines a certain degree of fluidity with the possibility of aiming at higher presets, and this comes in handy in particular with heavier games, such as those that support the ray tracing.

Battaglia also highlighted another important advantage of 40 Hz, namely a significant improvement in latency relating to inputs, which makes the gaming experience more responsive and precise than the classic 30 fps.

As for Variable Rate Shading, it is a technique that goes to decrease the quality of certain assets more hidden from view, so as to reduce the commitment of the GPU and free up resources that we can allocate to other functions.

That’s not all: the latest Steam Deck firmware also makes the Valve handheld quieteroptimizing the operation of the heat dissipation system and its fan.