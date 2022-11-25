Here are some tips on the best accessories you can use with Steam Deck, the console / PC from Valve, which allows you to play in multiple modes.

Steam Deck has been around for some time now and its success is undeniable. The small console / portable PC is extremely popular with gamers all over the world and Valve’s sales charts clearly show it. Steam Deck is perfect for playing both portable and connected to a screen, like a kind of Nintendo Switch with slightly more powerful hardware. The gaming experience is great, but there is always a way to improve it, with a series of accessories designed for Steam Deck. We are talking, for example, of SD cards to expand memory, but also of simple protective films for the screen, without forgetting accessories such as power banks and peripherals useful for playing with Steam Deck in multiple formats and ways. In this article of ours we therefore want to give you some ideas on which ones accessories you could use to take full advantage of yours Steam Decks in every situation.

Protective case Let's start with the most common and important accessory for many: a protective case for Steam Deck. This technological gem is solid, but it's also expensive and it's better not to test its resistance, especially if you plan to carry it around to play at any free time wherever you are. In terms of protective cases, a lot depends on your needs. For example, a simple one can be used silicone protective case, so as to limit scratches on the plastic body. It is an inexpensive solution that allows you to place Steam Deck on any surface without too much stress wherever you are. If you want something a little more useful, you can opt for a case that also has a rear stand, which allows you to place the console on a flat surface. In addition to protecting the console and offering a solution to keep it vertical, the package we suggest also includes thumbstick covers (to protect them from wear and change the height) and button stickers. For true transport, however, sometimes it is much better not to limit yourself and directly take one protective container case that allows you to slip the Steam Deck into a backpack along with keys and other items and not be afraid of completely ruining it. It can also be used in combination with the cases mentioned above.

Screen film Let’s not stray too far from the topic and continue talking about how to protect Steam Deck from damage, even the smallest ones. The console screen can be damaged very easily and therefore the best thing is to use films from scratch resistant tempered glass. These, added to the protective cases already mentioned, allow you to be more than calm during the use of your Steam Deck on the move. We also leave you a second type of screen protector, which unlike the first one has a anti-reflection function. Obviously, if you use touch controls a lot, you risk struggling a bit to clean it, but if you prefer to use the keys you will have no problems in this sense.

Additional micro SD memory Steam Deck is available in various memory sizes, but very often they are not enough. Many buyers will already have a large library of Steam games ready to play and will want to not only install the top games of the moment, but keep a backlog of games to play at any time, without having to re-download each time. The storage space therefore it runs out very quickly and having a microSD is always the best solution. The choices are many and it all depends on how much space you think you need and how much you want to invest. For example, you can opt for the SanDisk Extreme Prowith a read speed of 170MB/s. Or you can choose the Samsung Memories 130 MB/s, slower but still compatible.

Docks Playing in portable mode is great, being able to do it in fixed mode is even better. Valve proposes its own Docks official for Steam Deck, but with its €99.00 it could be a bit too much for some players. One solution is to opt for third party products that perform the same function. With Foloda’s 6-in-1 docking station you have access to a USB-C socket for charging, an HDMI port at 4K and 60 Hz, three USB sockets to connect accessories such as a mouse and keyboard, an ethernet socket for wired internet connection . With this docking station, you can turn the Steam Deck into a stationary console for more comfortable gaming when you’re indoors.

Keyboard and mouse If you want to play Steam Deck in fixed mode, it's a good idea to plug in a mouse and keyboard at this point. Our advice is to opt for gods compact and comfortable products to store when you're not playing. With smaller products, you can quickly create a play area away from home.

Portable screen As mentioned, the great advantage of Steam Deck is being able to play anywhere in portable mode but also being able to use it in fixed mode, transforming it into a PC with mouse and keyboard. Perhaps, however, you also want to find a way to take advantage of a middle ground, i.e. being able to play even at a friend’s house or when you are away or on vacation, without having to limit yourself to screen of the console. One solution is to use one laptop screen like the 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix. With this screen, plus a dock, mouse and keyboard, you’ll have your entire Steam library accessible anywhere, to play with the same quality and depth as a desktop computer, without the clutter of a Tower PC that you certainly can’t. move for short trips. It is obviously not an economic solution, but for those who do not want to miss out on anything, it is an option to take into consideration.