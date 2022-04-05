Valve is continuing with shipments of Steam Deck, its ambitious hybrid between portable console and PC. Early buyers have gotten their hands on this device since February, but there are still many who pre-ordered the Steam Deck months ago. It is now April and the company has started sending out the first wave of emails for those who have ordered Steam Deck in Q2.

“Welcome to the second quarter!“Valve states on Twitter.”We just sent the first emails to those who pre-ordered for the second quarter. Starting today, we will accelerate Steam Deck shipments, with more availability emails arriving every week. Sometimes even twice a week!“.

It remains to remember that this order is determined by the booking date: “When you make a reservation, you are placed on a list. Once inventory is available, an email is sent in the order in which reservations were made“, clarifies the Steam Deck page.

We’ve also updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months. No reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in and visit this page to see your quarterly estimate: https://t.co/AcuGmUPbNN – Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022



Whoever receives the booking confirmation must complete the details and the transaction within 72 hours. If you don’t meet this requirement, your position in the booking queue will move to the next buyer.